Laurentian Bank of Canada Believes Marathon Gold (MGDPF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on August 6, Barry Allan from Laurentian Bank of Canada maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Gold (MGDPF), with a price target of C$5.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.93, close to its 52-week high of $2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Allan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 43.3% success rate. Allan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Eastmain Resources, Americas Silver, and TMAC Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marathon Gold with a $2.50 average price target, a 25.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.00 and a one-year low of $0.52. Currently, Marathon Gold has an average volume of 115.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MGDPF in relation to earlier this year.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses in the operation of Victory Gold Deposit, Sprite, Leprechaun and Marathon projects located in Valentine Lake property in central Newfoundland. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.