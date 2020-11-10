Laurentian Bank of Canada Believes Marathon Gold (MGDPF) Won’t Stop Here

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Barry Allan maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Gold (MGDPF) yesterday and set a price target of C$4.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.81, close to its 52-week high of $2.00.

Marathon Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.60, implying a 38.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 25, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.25 price target.

Based on Marathon Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $753K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MGDPF in relation to earlier this year.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses in the operation of Victory Gold Deposit, Sprite, Leprechaun and Marathon projects located in Valentine Lake property in central Newfoundland. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.