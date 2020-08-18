Laurentian Bank of Canada Believes Jaguar Mining (JAGGF) Still Has Room to Grow

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Barry Allan maintained a Buy rating on Jaguar Mining (JAGGF) on August 6 and set a price target of C$0.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.66, close to its 52-week high of $0.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Allan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Allan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Eastmain Resources, Americas Silver, and TMAC Resources.

Jaguar Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.55, representing a -15.7% downside. In a report issued on August 7, PI Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$0.85 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.68 and a one-year low of $0.05. Currently, Jaguar Mining has an average volume of 428.2K.

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.