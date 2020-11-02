Laurentian Bank of Canada Believes IBI Group (IBIBF) Won’t Stop Here

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Mona Nazir maintained a Buy rating on IBI Group (IBIBF) on October 29 and set a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.86, close to its 52-week high of $5.28.

Nazir has an average return of 11.4% when recommending IBI Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Nazir is ranked #4241 out of 6981 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IBI Group with a $6.43 average price target, which is a 32.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 25, Desjardins also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.28 and a one-year low of $2.11. Currently, IBI Group has an average volume of 3,463.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IBIBF in relation to earlier this year.

IBI Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated professional goods and services related to architecture, planning, engineering, and technology. Its products include BlueIQ, traveller information system, smart city platform, and BedPod. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.