Laurentian Bank of Canada Believes Battle North Gold (RBYCF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on July 9, Ryan Hanley from Laurentian Bank of Canada maintained a Buy rating on Battle North Gold (RBYCF), with a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.28, close to its 52-week high of $1.45.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Battle North Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.42, which is a 76.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 25, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.70 price target.

Based on Battle North Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.69 million.

Rubicon Minerals Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration and development of gold and base metal exploration properties. Its properties include Phoenix Gold, Nevada Properties and Red Lake Exploration. The company was founded on March 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Toranto, Canada.