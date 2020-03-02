Laurentian Bank (LRCDF) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Sohrab Movahedi from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Laurentian Bank (LRCDF), with a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.13, close to its 52-week low of $27.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Movahedi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 60.0% success rate. Movahedi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Laurentian Bank is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $30.79, an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$41.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.42 and a one-year low of $27.78. Currently, Laurentian Bank has an average volume of 266.

Laurentian Bank of Canada engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Services, Business Services, Business-to-Business (B2B) Bank, and Capital Markets. The Retail Services segment offers savings, investment, and financing products.