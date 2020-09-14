Laurentian Bank (LRCDF) Gets a Sell Rating from National Bank

National Bank analyst Gabriel Dechaine maintained a Sell rating on Laurentian Bank (LRCDF) today and set a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Dechaine is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 68.5% success rate. Dechaine covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

Laurentian Bank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $21.91, implying a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Scotiabank also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a C$24.00 price target.

Based on Laurentian Bank’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $240 million and net profit of $8.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $245 million and had a net profit of $47.8 million.

Laurentian Bank of Canada engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Services, Business Services, Business-to-Business (B2B) Bank, and Capital Markets. The Retail Services segment offers savings, investment, and financing products. The Business Services segment caters to the financial needs of business clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, and real estate developers such as leasing solutions, investment, cash management, and international services. The B2B Bank segment supplies banking and financial products to independent financial advisors and non-bank financial Institutions. The Capital Markets segment consists of full-service broker and bank’s capital market activities. The company was founded by Monsignor Ignace Bourget on May 26, 1846 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.