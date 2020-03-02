Laurentian Bank (LRCDF) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on February 28, John Aiken from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Laurentian Bank (LRCDF), with a price target of C$41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.54, close to its 52-week low of $27.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 41.0% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Laurentian Bank with a $32.05 average price target.

Based on Laurentian Bank’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $24.44 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $30.24 million.

Laurentian Bank of Canada engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Services, Business Services, Business-to-Business (B2B) Bank, and Capital Markets. The Retail Services segment offers savings, investment, and financing products.