Laureate Education (LAUR) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report issued on March 20, Manav Patnaik from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Laureate Education (LAUR), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.00, close to its 52-week low of $7.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 64.5% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, Factset Research, and Nielsen Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Laureate Education is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.20.

The company has a one-year high of $21.66 and a one-year low of $7.30. Currently, Laureate Education has an average volume of 1.27M.

Laureate Education, Inc. engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.