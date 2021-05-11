Lattice Semicon (LSCC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Hold rating on Lattice Semicon (LSCC) today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 72.1% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Raytheon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lattice Semicon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.50.

Lattice Semicon’s market cap is currently $6.37B and has a P/E ratio of 120.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 59.02.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LSCC in relation to earlier this year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets. The company was founded in 1983 by Samir Palnitkar and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.