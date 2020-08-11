Lassonde Industries (LSDAF) Got Some Good News

In a report released yesterday, National Bank from National Bank upgraded Lassonde Industries (LSDAF) to Buy, with a price target of C$183.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $123.43.

Lassonde Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $136.79.

The company has a one-year high of $136.94 and a one-year low of $79.98. Currently, Lassonde Industries has an average volume of 0.

Lassonde Industries, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is marketed under brands, such as Everfresh, Fairlee, Flavür, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Allen’s, Orange Maison, Sunlike, Tropical Grove, Del Monte, Bright’s, Madelaine, and Rougemont. The company’s food products include fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces. It also imports and markets selected wines from various countries of origin and manufactures apple ciders and cider based beverages. Lassonde Industries was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Rougemont, Canada.