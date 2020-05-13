Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

In a report released today, Harry Curtis from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Las Vegas Sands (LVS), with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 51.5% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Las Vegas Sands with a $57.16 average price target, a 24.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Based on Las Vegas Sands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.78 billion and GAAP net loss of $1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.65 billion and had a net profit of $582 million.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. Its properties feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore, and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao; Sands Cotai Central; The Parisian Macao; The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao; and Sands Macao. The Singapore segment includes the Marina Bay Sands. The United States segment consists of Las Vegas Operating Properties and Sands Bethlehem. The company was founded by Sheldon G. Adelson in August 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

