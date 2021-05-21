Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) Receives a Buy from William Blair

In a report issued on May 18, Myles Minter from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Praxis Precision Medicines, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $206.4M and has a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.62.

