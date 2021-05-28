Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) on May 26. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.36, close to its 52-week low of $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 51.6% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Praxis Precision Medicines, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Larimar Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00, a 252.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, JMP Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Larimar Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $170.7M and has a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.26.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zafgen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients affected by complex metabolic diseases. It focuses on the study of MetAP2 inhibitors in both common and rare metabolic disorders. The firm also advancing programs for type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome, and liver diseases. The company was founded on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.