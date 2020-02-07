Largo Resources (LGORF) Receives a Buy from CIBC

CIBC analyst Bryce Adams maintained a Buy rating on Largo Resources (LGORF) yesterday and set a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.75, close to its 52-week low of $0.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Adams covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Star Resources, Osisko Mining, and Equinox Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Largo Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.47, representing a 92.9% upside. In a report issued on January 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.90 price target.

Largo Resources’ market cap is currently $420M and has a P/E ratio of 6.79. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.55.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of vanadium and tungsten projects in Brazil and Canada. It focuses in the production of vanadium flake, purity vanadium flake and purity vanadium powder.