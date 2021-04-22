Largo Resources (LGO) Gets a Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC analyst Bryce Adams reiterated a Buy rating on Largo Resources (LGO) today and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 70.5% success rate. Adams covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Torex Gold Resources, and Capstone Mining.

Largo Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.21, representing a 25.4% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$36.00 price target.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of vanadium and tungsten projects in Brazil and Canada. It focuses in the production of vanadium flake, purity vanadium flake and purity vanadium powder. The firm also holds interest in the maracás vanadium, currais novos tungsten tailings and campo alegre de lourdes iron-vanadium projects; and in northern dancer tungsten-molybdenum property located in the Yukon Territory. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.