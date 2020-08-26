Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Receives a Hold from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

In a report issued on August 13, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co maintained a Hold rating on Laredo Petroleum (LPI), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.64, close to its 52-week low of $6.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -21.1% and a 25.7% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Laredo Petroleum is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.29.

Based on Laredo Petroleum’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $111 million and GAAP net loss of $545 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $217 million and had a net profit of $173 million.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.