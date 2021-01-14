Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Gets a Sell Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Thomas Hughes CFA maintained a Sell rating on Laredo Petroleum (LPI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.68.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 52.3% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Whiting Petroleum Corporation, and Northern Oil And Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Laredo Petroleum with a $15.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.70 and a one-year low of $6.60. Currently, Laredo Petroleum has an average volume of 688.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LPI in relation to earlier this year.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.