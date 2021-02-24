Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report issued on February 22, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Laredo Petroleum (LPI). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.92, close to its 52-week high of $39.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.2% and a 38.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Laredo Petroleum with a $20.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Laredo Petroleum’s market cap is currently $443.2M and has a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.97.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LPI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.