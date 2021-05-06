Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Laredo Petroleum (LPI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 45.6% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Laredo Petroleum is a Hold with an average price target of $43.00.

Based on Laredo Petroleum’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $188 million and GAAP net loss of $166 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $218 million and had a GAAP net loss of $242 million.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.