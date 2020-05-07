LANXESS (LNXSF) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz upgraded LANXESS (LNXSF) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.4% and a 33.5% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

LANXESS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.02, representing a 5.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR44.50 price target.

Based on LANXESS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.39 billion and GAAP net loss of $48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.39 billion and had a net profit of $99 million.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients. The Specialty Additives segment focuses on specialty additive chemicals. The Performance Chemicals segment covers application-oriented process, and functional chemicals operations. The High Performance Materials segment represents plastic activities in the engineering materials. The Arlanxeo segment refers to synthetic rubber activities. The company was founded on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.