LANXESS (LNXSF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

LANXESS (LNXSF) received a Buy rating and a EUR71.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz on December 7. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 60.1% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Royal Ahold Delhaize, and Daimler.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LANXESS with a $67.14 average price target, implying a -8.4% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR65.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $71.40 and a one-year low of $28.34. Currently, LANXESS has an average volume of 686.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients. The Specialty Additives segment focuses on specialty additive chemicals. The Performance Chemicals segment covers application-oriented process, and functional chemicals operations. The High Performance Materials segment represents plastic activities in the engineering materials. The Arlanxeo segment refers to synthetic rubber activities. The company was founded on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.