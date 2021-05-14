LANXESS (LNXSF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

LANXESS (LNXSF) received a Buy rating and a EUR78.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Martin Roediger on May 12. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Roediger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 57.0% success rate. Roediger covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant AG, and Linde.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LANXESS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.07, a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Warburg Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR80.00 price target.

Based on LANXESS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion and GAAP net loss of $3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.64 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $48 million.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients. The Specialty Additives segment focuses on specialty additive chemicals. The Performance Chemicals segment covers application-oriented process, and functional chemicals operations. The High Performance Materials segment represents plastic activities in the engineering materials. The Arlanxeo segment refers to synthetic rubber activities. The company was founded on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.