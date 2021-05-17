LANXESS (LNXSF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Kepler Capital and Baader Bank gave LANXESS (Other OTC: LNXSF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from DZ BANK AG. Analyst Peter Spengler maintained a Buy rating on LANXESS today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.81.

Spengler has an average return of 13.1% when recommending LANXESS.

According to TipRanks.com, Spengler is ranked #1148 out of 7510 analysts.

LANXESS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.21, implying a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR78.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $80.55 and a one-year low of $45.78. Currently, LANXESS has an average volume of 226.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients. The Specialty Additives segment focuses on specialty additive chemicals. The Performance Chemicals segment covers application-oriented process, and functional chemicals operations. The High Performance Materials segment represents plastic activities in the engineering materials. The Arlanxeo segment refers to synthetic rubber activities. The company was founded on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.