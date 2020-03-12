LANXESS (LNXSF) Gets a Sell Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Christian Faitz from Kepler Capital maintained a Sell rating on LANXESS (LNXSF), with a price target of EUR50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.00, close to its 52-week low of $45.40.

Faitz has an average return of 23.7% when recommending LANXESS.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is ranked #5490 out of 6215 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LANXESS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.52.

LANXESS’s market cap is currently $4.02B and has a P/E ratio of 13.85. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.32.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo.