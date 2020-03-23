LANXESS (LNXSF) Gets a Sell Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Faitz maintained a Sell rating on LANXESS (LNXSF) on March 20 and set a price target of EUR50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.06, close to its 52-week low of $28.34.

Faitz has an average return of 41.0% when recommending LANXESS.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is ranked #5176 out of 6153 analysts.

LANXESS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.31.

LANXESS’s market cap is currently $2.98B and has a P/E ratio of 13.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.99.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo.