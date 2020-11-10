LANXESS (LNXSF) Gets a Hold Rating from Independent Research

In a report released yesterday, Sven Diermeier from Independent Research maintained a Hold rating on LANXESS (LNXSF), with a price target of EUR48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Diermeier is ranked #3423 out of 7061 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LANXESS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.31, implying a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on LANXESS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.44 billion and net profit of $798 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.7 billion and had a net profit of $69 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients. The Specialty Additives segment focuses on specialty additive chemicals. The Performance Chemicals segment covers application-oriented process, and functional chemicals operations. The High Performance Materials segment represents plastic activities in the engineering materials. The Arlanxeo segment refers to synthetic rubber activities. The company was founded on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.