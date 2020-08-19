LANXESS (LNXSF) Gets a Buy Rating from Baader Bank

In a report released today, Markus Mayer from Baader Bank maintained a Buy rating on LANXESS (LNXSF), with a price target of EUR55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayer is ranked #3405 out of 6895 analysts.

LANXESS has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $62.20, a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Warburg Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR64.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on LANXESS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.7 billion and net profit of $64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.72 billion and had a net profit of $100 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients. The Specialty Additives segment focuses on specialty additive chemicals. The Performance Chemicals segment covers application-oriented process, and functional chemicals operations. The High Performance Materials segment represents plastic activities in the engineering materials. The Arlanxeo segment refers to synthetic rubber activities. The company was founded on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.