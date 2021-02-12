Lantronix (LTRX) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Richard Valera maintained a Buy rating on Lantronix (LTRX) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.97, close to its 52-week high of $5.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 70.2% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Altair Engineering, and Trimble Navigation.

Lantronix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.48 and a one-year low of $1.58. Currently, Lantronix has an average volume of 153.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lantronix, Inc. engages in the provision of secure data access and management solutions for internet of things. It operates through the following product lines: Internet of Things (loT), Information Technology Management, and Other. The Internet of Things (loT) provides network connectivity, and is designed to enhance the value and utility of machines. The Information Technology Management includes console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products. The Others consists of non-focus or end-of-life products. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.