Lannett (LCI) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Gary Nachman from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Lannett (LCI), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 44.2% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lannett with a $5.00 average price target, implying a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Lannett’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $134 million and GAAP net loss of $172 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $136 million and had a net profit of $5.08 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lannett Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.