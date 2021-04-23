Landstar System (LSTR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Landstar System (LSTR). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $169.06, close to its 52-week high of $179.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 80.3% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Landstar System has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $155.63, a -12.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

Based on Landstar System’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion and net profit of $65.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $995 million and had a net profit of $50.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LSTR in relation to earlier this year.

Landstar System, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage. The Insurance segment includes risk and claims management services. The company was founded in January 1991 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.