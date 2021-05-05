Landstar System (LSTR) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Hold rating to Landstar System (LSTR) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $178.38, close to its 52-week high of $179.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 67.5% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and Stericycle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Landstar System is a Hold with an average price target of $170.00, implying a -2.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Stephens also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $175.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $179.50 and a one-year low of $99.02. Currently, Landstar System has an average volume of 270.4K.

Landstar System, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage. The Insurance segment includes risk and claims management services. The company was founded in January 1991 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.