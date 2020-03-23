Landstar System (LSTR) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Sell rating on Landstar System (LSTR) today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.95, close to its 52-week low of $88.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 61.8% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Landstar System with a $112.80 average price target.

Based on Landstar System’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $50.05 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $68.26 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LSTR in relation to earlier this year.

