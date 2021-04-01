Landos Biopharma (LABP) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Landos Biopharma (LABP), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 46.9% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Landos Biopharma with a $25.50 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LABP in relation to earlier this year.

Landos Biopharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The LANCE platform identifies novel therapeutic targets based on predictions of immunometabolic function and creates therapeutic candidates to engage those targets in areas of unmet medical need.