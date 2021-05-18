Landos Biopharma (LABP) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

In a report released yesterday, Chris Howerton from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Landos Biopharma (LABP), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Howerton ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.7% and a 29.9% success rate. Howerton covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Applied Molecular Transport, and Finch Therapeutics Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Landos Biopharma with a $25.50 average price target, representing an 118.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Landos Biopharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The LANCE platform identifies novel therapeutic targets based on predictions of immunometabolic function and creates therapeutic candidates to engage those targets in areas of unmet medical need.