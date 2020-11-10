Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on November 8, Bora Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.62.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Landmark Infrastructure with a $11.00 average price target.

Landmark Infrastructure’s market cap is currently $271.6M and has a P/E ratio of 23.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.90.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry. The Outdoor Advertising segment consists of leasing real property interests to companies in the outdoor advertising industry. The Power Generation segment includes leasing real property interests to companies in the renewable power industry. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.