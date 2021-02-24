Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 64.0% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

The the analyst consensus on Landmark Infrastructure is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

The company has a one-year high of $16.75 and a one-year low of $7.05. Currently, Landmark Infrastructure has an average volume of 63.5K.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry. The Outdoor Advertising segment consists of leasing real property interests to companies in the outdoor advertising industry. The Power Generation segment includes leasing real property interests to companies in the renewable power industry. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.