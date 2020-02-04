Landis+Gyr Group AG (LGYRF) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

In a report issued on January 30, Jeff Osborne from Cowen & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Landis+Gyr Group AG (LGYRF), with a price target of CHF108.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.50, close to its 52-week high of $81.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Osborne is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 45.9% success rate. Osborne covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Fuelcell Energy, TPI Composites, and SunPower.

Landis+Gyr Group AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $97.32.

Landis+Gyr Group AG’s market cap is currently $2.37B and has a P/E ratio of 17.76. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.34.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides metering solutions. It offers electricity meters, including commercial and industrial meters, grid meters, residential meters & accessories, communication network & personal energy management products, grid management solutions for load management, distribution automation and grid analytic applications.