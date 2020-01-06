Landec (LNDC) Receives a Hold from Barrington

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Landec (LNDC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 52.2% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Anika Therapeutics.

Landec has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

The company has a one-year high of $13.24 and a one-year low of $9.00. Currently, Landec has an average volume of 115.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LNDC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Tonia Pankopf, a Director at LNDC bought 3,333 shares for a total of $30,030.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.