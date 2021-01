Landec (LNDC) Gets a Hold Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky maintained a Hold rating on Landec (LNDC) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.27, close to its 52-week high of $11.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 56.9% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and US Physical Therapy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Landec.

Based on Landec’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $136 million and GAAP net loss of $11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $139 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LNDC in relation to earlier this year.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. The Other segment consists of corporate general and administrative expenses, non-Curation Foods and non-Lifecore interest income, and income tax expenses. The company was founded by Ray Stewart on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.