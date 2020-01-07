Landec (LNDC) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Buy rating on Landec (LNDC) yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 45.0% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ellex Medical Lasers, and Ra Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Landec with a $17.00 average price target.

Based on Landec’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.74 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $584K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LNDC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Tonia Pankopf, a Director at LNDC bought 3,333 shares for a total of $30,030.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.