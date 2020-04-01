Landec (LNDC) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky maintained a Buy rating on Landec (LNDC) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 40.7% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Anika Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Landec is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a one-year high of $13.24 and a one-year low of $7.54. Currently, Landec has an average volume of 188.4K.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. The Other segment consists of corporate general and administrative expenses, non-Curation Foods and non-Lifecore interest income, and income tax expenses. The company was founded by Ray Stewart on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.