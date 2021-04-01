Landcadia Holdings III (LCY) Initiated with a Buy at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Landcadia Holdings III (LCY) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 47.5% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Manitex International, and Alta Equipment Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Landcadia Holdings III with a $15.67 average price target, implying a 57.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.77 and a one-year low of $9.60. Currently, Landcadia Holdings III has an average volume of 1.14M.

Landcadia Holdings III Inc is a blank check company.