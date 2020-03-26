Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

In a report issued on March 23, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Lamb Weston Holdings (LW), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.7% and a 25.8% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, McCormick & Company, and J & J Snack Foods.

Lamb Weston Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.33, which is a 53.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Lamb Weston Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.02 billion and net profit of $140 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $911 million and had a net profit of $119 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LW in relation to earlier this year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets. The Foodservice segment comprises branded and private label frozen potato products sold throughout the United States and Canada. The Retail segment consists consumer facing retail branded and private label frozen potato products sold primarily to grocery, mass merchants, club, and specialty retailers. The Other segment compose of vegetable and dairy businesses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Eagle, ID.