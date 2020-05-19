Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Buy rating on Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 63.8% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, McCormick & Company, and TreeHouse Foods.

Lamb Weston Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $55.50.

The company has a one-year high of $96.32 and a one-year low of $39.06. Currently, Lamb Weston Holdings has an average volume of 1.72M.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets. The Foodservice segment comprises branded and private label frozen potato products sold throughout the United States and Canada. The Retail segment consists consumer facing retail branded and private label frozen potato products sold primarily to grocery, mass merchants, club, and specialty retailers. The Other segment compose of vegetable and dairy businesses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Eagle, ID.