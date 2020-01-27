Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Hold rating on Lamar Advertising (LAMR) today and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.90, close to its 52-week high of $94.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 65.3% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Sirius XM Group, and Charter Communications.

The the analyst consensus on Lamar Advertising is currently a Hold rating.

Lamar Advertising’s market cap is currently $9.44B and has a P/E ratio of 25.82. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.09.

Lamar Advertising Co. engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.