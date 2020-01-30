Lam Research (LRCX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Hold rating on Lam Research (LRCX) yesterday and set a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $298.22, close to its 52-week high of $316.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 63.9% success rate. Rakesh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lam Research is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $315.90, representing a 4.5% upside. In a report issued on January 27, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.

Based on Lam Research’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $466 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $569 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LRCX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in October 2019, Richard Gottscho, the EVP & CTO of LRCX sold 4,124 shares for a total of $1,138,302.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.