Lam Research (LRCX) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Lam Research (LRCX). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $641.25, close to its 52-week high of $669.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.3% and a 78.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Allegro MicroSystems, and Axcelis Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lam Research with a $686.00 average price target, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $680.00 price target.

Based on Lam Research’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.46 billion and net profit of $869 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.58 billion and had a net profit of $515 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LRCX in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1980, California-based Lam Research Corp. manufactures, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.