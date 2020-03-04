Lam Research (LRCX) Receives a Hold from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Hold rating on Lam Research (LRCX) today and set a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $291.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 57.2% success rate. Rakesh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments, and Cypress Semicon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lam Research with a $343.61 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $344.32 and a one-year low of $163.60. Currently, Lam Research has an average volume of 1.66M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LRCX in relation to earlier this year.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.