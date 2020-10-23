Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst William Wallace reiterated a Buy rating on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 62.6% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Dime Community Bancshares, and People’s United Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lakeland Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

Lakeland Bancorp’s market cap is currently $580.4M and has a P/E ratio of 8.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LBAI in relation to earlier this year.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides services through its wholly-owned subsidiary Lakeland Bank. The bank offers a full range of lending services, including commercial loans and leases, real estate and consumer loans to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals located in its markets. It offers commercial bank services, consumer banking and other services. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NJ.